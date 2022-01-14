Sidharth Malhotra ensures to follow COVID 19 rules at a shoot in city, greets paps from a distance; WATCH

Over the past few weeks, the cases of Omicron Variant of COVID 19 have been on the rise and several restrictions have been put in place for everyone. Even Bollywood stars are ensuring to strictly adhere to the COVID 19 norms on sets and speaking of this, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at a shoot in the city on Friday where he was all masked up. The Shershaah actor has been spending time at home since he returned to the city after his New Year vacay.

On Friday, as Sidharth headed out, the paps caught up with him. The Shershaah actor did oblige them with photos but kept his distance from them. In the video, Sidharth is seen getting out of his car at Filmcity to head inside a studio for a shoot. In the video, Sidharth is seen clad in black cargo pants with a checkered shirt. The actor is seen sporting casual footwear with a cool pair of sunglasses. Keeping his distance, Sidharth waved to the paparazzi and greeted them.

Have a look:

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara Advani were papped together leaving his residence and the photos of the two went viral. The rumoured couple reportedly enjoyed a fun New Year vacay together. However, like last year, this year too they did not share any photos from the vacay together.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is Dharma Production's first action franchise and it will be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ombre. It will release on November 11, 2022. Besides this, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

