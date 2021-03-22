Sidharth Malhotra on experiencing highs and lows: They all come with their set of learnings

In a recent interview, Sidharth Malhotra has spoken about experiencing highs and lows, evolving as an actor and more.

, who made his acting debut with ’s Student of the Year, has come a long way. He has almost completed a decade in the industry now. Sidharth’s performances in films like Ek Villain in 2014 and Kapoor & Sons in 2016 has been well appreciated by the viewers as well as the audiences. On the other hand, he had to encounter several backlashes as well for his few films but he doesn’t let himself bogged down by anything. Recently, while speaking with the Hindustan Times, he has spoken about experiencing highs and lows, evolving as an actor and more.

Talking about dealing with highs and lows, Sidharth said, “Every actor, at any level in India or anywhere else in the world, will experience both highs and lows. They all come with their set of learnings.” He also said that he thinks the lows teach us much more than the highs. The 36-year-old actor further explained that he thinks that no one questions when things go correctly and movies work well. Sidharth believes real learning comes in when the lows hit us. “You get that kind of feedback, you want to work much harder, on yourself, stories, scripts etc. I think it definitely drives you,” the actor added.

When Sidharth came to Mumbai he was a rank outsider. He first got into modelling and later, assisted filmmaker Karan Johar for My Name Is Khan, which was released in 2010. Recalling his initial days in the city of Mumbai, he said there was a certain drive when he was struggling as an actor, there were highs and lows as well. “And today, I’m an established actor, working in many movies — there’s a different drive,” he stated.

The actor said his way of dealing with the lows is the most aggressive and typical. He gets into his own space and tries to work on what he feels is needed and try to work harder and look forward.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan in 2019. He will be seen next in Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Thank God.

