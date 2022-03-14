Sidharth Malhotra exudes chivalry as he helps Kriti Sanon lift her gown; Fan dubs him ‘Chris Evans of India’

Last night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon were papped at the Hello! Hall of Fame 2022 Awards. During the event, Sidharth, like a true gentleman, held the train of Kriti’s gown, helping the actress pose for pictures. Needless to say, Sidharth has won over fans with his chivalrous attitude.

Kriti Sanon was seen clad in a beautiful lavender gown that featured a huge train with puffy, cloud-like detailing. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her off-shoulder dress. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was styled in a top bun. While the Bachchhan Paandey actress was about to pose for pictures in front of the media personnel, Sidharth held the train of her gown, so she could walk towards the centre of the platform and pose with ease. Later on, Sidharth and Kriti posed together as well. The Shershaah actor looked quite dapper himself, as he gave fashion police a run for their money with his shimmery black suit.

As soon as the pictures hit social media, fans could not keep calm. They swooned over the actors and wished to see the pair together on the big screen. Many netizens were floored by Sidharth’s gentlemanly approach and did not waste time to dub him the same. Another fan even called him the ‘Chris Evans of India’. The comparison comes from the fact that the popular Hollywood actor is often seen offering a helping hand to the ladies at red carpet events.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon’s pictures:

On the work front, Sidharth has Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in Bachchhan Paandey and Bhediya. She also has Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

