Sidharth Malhotra exudes machismo in new PIC; Fans call him 'hottest guy in industry'

Sidharth Malhotra is currently one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and has never looked back. The actor has featured in a number of films and impressed fans with his performances in Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Ittefaq, and many more. But apart from his acting, fans also admire his suave looks and charm. Whenever he shares a picture on social media, it gets flooded with likes and comments by netizens who can’t help but swoon over his good looks.

Recently, Sidharth left his fans impressed after interacting with Hollywood star Chris Pratt on the occasion of the release of Pratt's upcoming OTT series 'The Terminal List.' A few hours back, fashion stylist Akshay Tyagi shared a picture of the actor on his social media, in which Sidharth is seen sporting a black round-neck t-shirt and cargo pants. He completed his look by adding a pair of boots. The stylist captioned the post: "@sidmalhotra in conversation with @prattprattpratt for #TheTerminalList." Malhotra also re-posted the photo on his Instagram story and added a face with sunglasses emoji.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's PIC:

Soon after, the Marjaavaan actor's fans left immense love for him in the comments section. A user commented: "The Most Handsome Man in The World." While another user added: "Seriously he is aging back." A third user commented: "what is this hotness Mr Malhotra?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Apart from this, Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

