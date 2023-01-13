Sidharth Malhotra finally addresses rumours about wedding with Kiara Advani: Kisine invite nahi kiya shaadi me

The Internet has been abuzz with rumours about Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds will tie the knot in the first week of February and it will be a grand Punjabi wedding. Every day, new details and updates about their upcoming wedding keep surfacing on the Internet, however, neither Sidharth nor Kiara has acknowledged or confirmed it. Both Kiara and Sidharth are low-key and hush-hush about their relationship, and while they have often been spotted together, neither has ever overtly stated that they are dating each other. With so much being written about Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming wedding, Sidharth has finally broken his silence over the rumours. Sidharth Malhotra breaks his silence on rumours about his wedding with Kiara Advani

In a recent interview with GOODTiMES, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his wedding grabbing the headlines, and whether he has received an invitation. The actor said that nobody has invited him. He also mentioned reading twice about his wedding taking place in February, and that he has no clue it’s even happening. “Mujhe nahi aaya (invitation). Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi mein. Nobody has invited me. Twice I have read dates and all, and I was like, 'Kamaal hai, acchha?' I also checked for a moment 'Am I getting married?' I have no clue,” said Sidharth.

He was then asked whether he would be worried or relieved, if someday nobody writes about him. In response, Sidharth Malhotra said that he would prefer if the focus was on his films rather than his personal life. “I feel, first they have to keep writing about our films. I think that's most important. If they don't write about my personal life, I’m actually genuinely fine. But if they stop writing about my movies, that will be hurtful. So as long as they are writing about our films first, that's fine,” said Sidharth.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals Kiara Advani is on his speed dial list In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if Kiara Advani is on his speed dial list. Interestingly, Sidharth revealed that she is indeed on his speed dial, and shared, “Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it.” Meanwhile, during the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan revealed that Sidharth is on Kiara Advani’s speed dial list. Kiara also confirmed this and said that Sidharth is a special friend whom she talks to quite often.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding According to a report in ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in the first week of February. The pre-functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5, the grand wedding ceremony will be on February 6. The report also claimed that the venue has been finalized and that Sidharth and Kiara will get married at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, amidst high security at the venue. A group of security personnel will he sent to Jaisalmer on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities begin. Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra’s sangeet playlist, guest list and more A report in India Today stated that the preparations for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding have begun in full swing. While their families have begun shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for haldi, Kiara also reportedly has a sangeet playlist ready. “Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist,” a source told India Today. Meanwhile, the report also stated that the wedding guest list includes their immediate family and some friends from the industry such as filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi etc. Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movies Sidharth Malhotra is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu in full swing. Mission Majnu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, will release on January 20. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop thriller series Indian Police Force, and the shooting is currently under progress. He also has action thriller Yodha, which stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as the female leads, and is slated to release in July this year. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will also be seen in director S Shankar's political thriller, which is tentatively titled RC 15, and features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: From ‘spying' on Ranbir-Alia to giving them privacy, everything Sidharth Malhotra said about duo