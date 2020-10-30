Sidharth Malhotra finds a perfect partner for movie night and shares a glimpse of his 'Relation chip' with it

Sidharth Malhotra has been spending time at home amid the pandemic. Recently, the Shershaah actor shared a handsome photo of himself along with his perfect partner for a movie night and left fans in splits.

Actor recently left the internet in awe when he resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Prior to the lockdown, Sidharth was shooting for his film, Shershaah. However, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the film's shoot was stalled. Recently, as the economy began to open up, the Marjaavaan star also returned to sets to finish the remaining bits of the film. Recently, Sidharth shared a photo on social media that has left the internet in splits.

Taking to his social media handle, Sidharth dropped a photo in which one could see him binging on a bowl full of chips. Clad in a black suit with a white shirt, the Shershaah star could be seen licking his fingers as he sat on the couch and binged on chips. The actor seemed to be in a mood to binge on movies with his perfect partner that happened to be a bowl of chips. But, it was his quirky caption that left everyone in awe.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "This is my Relation-Chip goals.What are yours? #chipsforlife #foodlove #movienight." As soon as the star shared the photo, fans started dropping in comments. Even Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri wrote, "Don't have a "chip" on your shoulder just coz you looking handsome."

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photo:

Meanwhile, Sidharth has made the most of his time at home amid the COVID 19 induced break. The Marjaavaan star often used to share glimpses of spending time with his pet dog. Now, he has resumed shooting for Shershaah. In the film, Sidharth will be seen as the late Captain Vikram Batra, who is also known as the hero of the Kargil War. Along with him, Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film as his love interest. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by and a new release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

