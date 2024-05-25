Sidharth Malhotra flaunts inked finger after casting vote in Delhi for Lok Sabha 2024 Election: PIC

As we all know, Lok Sabha Election 2024 is going on in full swing. After Mumbai, it was Delhi’s turn to cast their vote today. We saw almost all the Bollywood celebrities come in to vote in Mumbai in their respective voting booths.

Sidharth Malhotra whose family resides in Delhi flew down to the state to exercise his voting duties and cast his vote. Now he shared a picture flaunting his inked finger.

Sidharth Malhotra shares selfie after casting vote

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him wearing a white shirt. He looked dapper in his neatly done hair and black glares. With a smile, he is flaunting his inked finger in the selfie. Sharing this snap he wrote, “Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote'”

Kiara Advani on working with Sidharth Malhotra again

In a recent conversation with the Film Companion during her time in Cannes, France, Kiara Advani discussed working with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. She stated, "I feel like Shershaah gave us a lot of love as a couple. So there's a certain excitement, and people want to see us together."

However, she added that both of them had a lot of respect for each other’s space as actors. She expressed the excitement they had for working together but clarified that if a script was offered to them, they would have to love it individually.

The actress continued, saying, “I’ve never really thought of it like, ‘As a couple, how does this work?’ I think we're individual people first and actors first so that's how we would go about looking for something. But yeah, we would love to work together, but it has to excite us equally.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

The latest report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for a love story produced by Maddock Films. While nothing is official as of now, it'll be exciting to see both of them romancing each other on the big screen. Isn't it?

Reportedly, Sidharth has also signed a desi mass action entertainer produced by Murad Khetani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct