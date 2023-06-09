Sidharth Malhotra flaunts wedding ring in NEW pic; Fans ask 'Which God did Kiara Advani pray to?'

Sidharth Malhotra has upped his social media game and his latest posts are proof. Recently, post returning from Japan with Kiara Advani, he gave a peek into their dreamy vacay. On Friday afternoon, Sidharth shared yet another picture of himself that seems from the Japan getaway. The actor shared the picture with a quirky caption but it's his wedding ring that has grabbed everyone's attention.

Sidharth Malhotra shows off his wedding ring

In the picture, Sidharth looks like an absolute dapper in a light green sweatshirt. He is seen enjoying a lemon drink in a cutesy cafe. He is seen holding the straw while sipping his drink and flaunting his silver wedding band. The picture is seemingly clicked by his gorgeous wife Kiara. He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "When life gives you lemons, step into the limelight." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, Kiara, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, hit the like button instantly. Even his fans were going gaga over his good looks. A fan wrote, "Uffffff! The caption and youuuu Such a fresh picture after days." Another fan wrote, "When life gave u Kiara , you take 7 rounds." One of the fans thanked Kiara for clicking the picture. A comment read, "Can I thank Kiara Malhotra for clicking such handsome pics of you!!!" One of the comments also read, "which god did Kiara prayed to?"

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently reacted to Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer. He was mighty impressed by her. He praised Kiara and also gave a shoutout to the entire team including Kartik Aaryan. He took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha, good luck to you and the team #SatyapremKiKatha @nadiadwalagrandson & @kartikaaryan."

On the work front, Sidharth is all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force. It also features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline.

