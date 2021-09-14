Sidharth Malhotra floors fans with his dapper look in a long coat and baggy pants; SEE PICS

is one of the most stylish actors in ]Bollywood. He knows how to slay an outfit or send his fans into a frenzy. The actor is currently winning hearts from his performance in Shershaah. The film has received an overwhelming response from the fans. Both his and Kiara Advani’s performance stole all limelight. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and that’s why any post or pictures he shared it takes no time in going viral.

Today also he has shared another set of pictures on the social handle and it will not be wrong to say that he is nailing the fashion game. Sidharth is spotted wearing a long coat paired with a black tee and brown pants. It seems that it is from a photoshoot. He wrote, “Your future is as BRIGHT as your FAITH.” As soon as he shared the pictures, fans started dropping lovely comments. Many have shared fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, “Handsome Munda.” Another wrote, “Kamjor ho gaye bro.” It is worth mentioning here that it is speculated that Sidharth and Kiara are in a relationship but both have never confirmed it.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu. The film is the story of a covert operative back in the 1970s and how it impacted the relationship between India and Pakistan. Sidharth will be playing the role of a spy in the film. The first look poster featuring Sidharth was shared in December 2020.

