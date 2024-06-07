Sidharth Malhotra gazing at Italian sun in new PIC gets 'love' from Kiara Advani; fans say 'Eid ka chand is more consistent than you'

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most handsome actors in the industry. Whenever he posts his pictures online, fans go crazy over him. Likewise, the actor shared a selfie of him today, June 7, and it garnered a lot of comments from his fans.

Not only fans, his wife Kiara Advani also liked her husband's selfie gazing at a sunset.

Sidharth Malhotra's new selfie gets lovely comments from fans

On June 7, a while ago, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie of him gazing at a picturesque Italian sunset. The picture was taken during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white shirt with half the buttons open, making him look handsome.

Bowled over his beauty, wifey Kiara Advani tapped the like button. Sharing the picture, Malhotra captioned it, "Selfie game on point? #Sunset #TravelDiary."

Have a look:

As soon as he dropped the selfie, fans couldn't take much time to fill up the comment section with lovely words. One wrote, "Eid ka chand is more consistent than you." Another commented, "Already it's too hot have some mercy sir."

One of the fans of Sidharth called him Mr. Bridgerton. "you're so perfect," wrote another fan. A fifth fan said, "Yeh dil maange more of you sir" while a sixth fan commented, "Uff that side profile." Others were also seen dropping red hearts and eye-heart emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra confirms rom-com with Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom-com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

During his recent conversation with ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra mentioned many exciting projects in the pipeline. Speaking about it, he also reflected on his already announced rom-com film with wifey Kiara Advani.

Reacting, he said, “Oh yeah, that’s very much on the table. We can’t say for sure, but we were very interested in working together and finding the correct script combination where both of us justify our roles. Also, the audience gets to see us after Shershaah, which we got a lot of love for. It is about getting the correct elements in place.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

