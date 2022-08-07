Sidharth Malhotra gets into action, lands kicks in BTS PIC from Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force sets

Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his debut web series, Indian Police Force. For the unversed, Sidharth is joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe for the first time, as both of them work on their first digital project together. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. A few moments back, Sidharth took to his social media space and treated fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his shoot. Have you seen it yet?

Sidharth Malhotra shoots for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

A few moments back, Sidharth took to the stories feature on his Instagram space. He shared a black and white photo from the sets of Indian Police Force. In the photo, the Shershaah actor can be seen getting into his action avatar as he landed a kick in style. Doing so, he captioned the photo ‘ (tricolour emoji) #INDIANPOLICEFORCE’ and also tagged Rohit Shetty in the picture.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime India also announced the full details of the project. The lead cast of the Indian Police Force is Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Isha Talwar. The directors are Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Also, the web series Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

To note, Indian Police Force marks Rohit’s first collaboration with Sidharth, Shilpa, and Vivek. Earlier, a source close to the development had stated, “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment are very different from what the audience has seen in the digital world”.

Apart from Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra snaps 'injured' selfie with Rohit Shetty as they shoot action scenes