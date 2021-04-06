Sidharth Malhotra gets injured on Mission Majnu set during an action scene; Continues to shoot post medication

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been shooting nonstop for Mission Majnu in Lucknow. The actor recently injured his knee during an action scene shoot. However, he braved it and shot for the remaining portions post icing the wound.

Among the films that have been in the headlines lately, Mission Majnu starring and Rashmika Mandanna is back in the news. The film, which is based on a true story from the bygone era, is currently being shot in Lucknow with Sidharth. The film also involves a lot of action sequences as Sidharth plays a cover operative who is on a mission. Recently, while filming a scene, Sidharth reportedly injured his knee. However, the actor braved it all and continues to shoot the scenes.

As per sources, Sidharth was shooting for a jump action sequence for Mission Majnu when he hit his knee on a piece of metal. The actor, instead of halting the shoot and resting, opted to medicate the wound. He even did a lot of icing on the injury and post it, he decided to shoot the remaining action sequences for the film. As per sources, Sidharth continued to shoot for the next 3 days despite getting his knee injured and did not stop the scheduled shoot.

The actor refused to halt the shoot due to his knee injury as the retro set up for the film was specially made. Meanwhile, since the shoot began, Sidharth had been sharing glimpses on his social media handle from Lucknow. When Rashmika Mandanna joined him for the shoot, the two shared several photos on social media and left fans intrigued. Just yesterday, Sidharth shared an unseen photo with Rashmika as he extended warm birthday wishes to his co-star in the film.

Mission Majnu will star Sidharth and Rashmika in the lead role and it is set in the old days. It is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The release date is yet to be announced but the first look was released last year in December.

Credits :Pinkvilla

