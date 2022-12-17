Sidharth Malhotra gets mobbed by fans during Mission Majnu's teaser launch; WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra gets mobbed by fans during a promotional event of Mission Majnu.
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The spy thriller film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. The film which is inspired by true events also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain. Mission Majnu will be skipping theatrical release and will premiere on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Recently, in one of the promotional events of the film, Sidharth was mobbed by his fans.
Sidharth gets mobbed by fans
In one of the viral videos shared by the fan pages of Sidharth, we can see the actor trying his hard to make way from the crowd but his fans mobbed him from everywhere. The video was from the teaser launch event of Mission Majnu. Well, such is the craze of him among his loved ones as he has made quite a place in the hearts of his fans owing to his good looks and exceptional acting. Nowadays, the actor is busy promoting for his upcoming film along with his team and is often snapped at the events. Talking about the film, Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent, while Rashmika plays the character of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan. Well, we are super excited for this film and can’t for the release of it.
About Sidharth and Rashmika’s work
On the cinematic front, Sidharth will next star in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. He will also star in Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Rashmika, on the other hand, has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.
