Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse as he shoots for Indian Police Force; Shares BTS pic from sets

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe with the web show Indian Police Force. He is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He entered in the entertainment industry with the 2012 film Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and since then there is no looking back for him. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, he gives a glimpse of his daily routine to his loved ones. Speaking of which, just a while back, he shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) as he shoot for the Indian Police Force.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the actor shared the photo as he worked on the project at midnight. While sharing the snap, Sidharth wrote, "#IndianPoliceForce." With Indian Police Force, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is making his debut on OTT as the project will release on Amazon Prime Video.

See Sidharth's post here:

For unversed, the lead cast of the Indian Police Force is Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Isha Talwar. The directors are Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The story is written by Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, and Sandeep Saket. Also, the web series Indian Police Force is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in November 2021 that Rohit Shetty will be collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah which turned out to be a big hit on OTT. He has an action thriller titled Yodha in the pipeline as well as Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra on working with Rohit Shetty in Indian Police Force: It was my wish and dream