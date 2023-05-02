Sidharth Malhotra gives major husband goals as he picks Kiara Advani from Mumbai airport today: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the newest married couple on the block. These two not only make for one of the hottest off-screen jodi's but their real-life chemistry is even more crackling than their on-screen one. We have often seen them showering love on each other ever since they tied the knot. The Shershaah actor proved that he is the perfect husband as he did a sweet gesture for his wife that won all our hearts and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Sidharth Malhotra’s gesture for Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani recently wrapped up Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The pictures from the sets have gone viral. After wrapping up the shoot, the actress returned to Mumbai. She was snapped arriving at the airport in a white casual avatar. She wore a white jacket and paired it with white tracks. She walked straight towards her car where hubby Sidharth Malhotra was waiting for her. The moment she sat in the car, the actor welcomed her and hugged her. Now this is such a sweet gesture, isn’t it?

Check it out:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shell 'couple goals'

Kiara had shared a picture of her breakfast on her Instagram story this Sunday. She was seen having her healthy meal in Sidharth's bowl. Along with it, she wrote, "His breakfast bowl" and tagged him. She also used 'Happy Sunday' GIF in her post. Sidharth reposted her story and wrote, "My breakfast partner" followed by a red heart emoji.

Kiara is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be released on June 29. Apart from this, she will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani. He also has Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series.

