Sidharth Malhotra gives 'Thank God' it's Friday vibes with his colourful attire outside T-Series office; PICS
Sidharth Malhotra was snapped in the city today looking dapper in his casual attire.
Sidharth Malhotra is grabbing all the limelight after the trailer of his upcoming movie Thank God has been released. Social media is buzzing with netizens talking about the film which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Well, the actor often makes heads turn with his looks whenever he steps out of his house today was one such day when he was spotted in his casual attire outside the T-Series office.
In the pictures, we can see Sidharth Malhotra wearing a pink and blue sweatshirt that he paired with a grey cargos. The actor was all smiles as he wore black sunglasses and posed for the paparazzi. The actor completed his looks with stylish sports shoes.
Check out the pictures:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah, so-starring Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor shared the first look poster of his character from the film recently, and wrote, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October.” Besides Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.
