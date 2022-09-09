Sidharth Malhotra gives 'Thank God' it's Friday vibes with his colourful attire outside T-Series office; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra is grabbing all the limelight after the trailer of his upcoming movie Thank God has been released. Social media is buzzing with netizens talking about the film which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Well, the actor often makes heads turn with his looks whenever he steps out of his house today was one such day when he was spotted in his casual attire outside the T-Series office.

In the pictures, we can see Sidharth Malhotra wearing a pink and blue sweatshirt that he paired with a grey cargos. The actor was all smiles as he wore black sunglasses and posed for the paparazzi. The actor completed his looks with stylish sports shoes.