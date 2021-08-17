Sidharth Malhotra goes back to work mode, reveals the first thing he does after waking up.

Sidharth Malhotra is riding high on the success of his recently released film but there's no resting for the actor. On Tuesday, Sidharth was back to work mode as he took to social media to share a glimpse of his early morning. The actor had a bright start to the day as he dropped a photo of the view from his window.

In the first photo, Sidharth shared his morning view which included a huge tree that stands tall outside his window. With the photo, he used the caption, "#Workmode," revealing that he will be heading back to work after basking in the success of his film.

then revealed what is the first thing he does after waking up. Sharing a photo of a glass of water, the actor revealed that he gets up and hydrates. Not just that, he also shared his version of 'I woke up like this' as he clicked an early morning selfie and captioned it, "#MorningHair."

Check out Sidharth Malhotra 's early morning photos:

Sidharth Malhotra recently marked India's Independence Day with great fervour. The actor shared some great photos from the national capital. In one of the photos, Sidharth can be seen waving the tricolour at India Gate. Wishing his fans and followers, the actor wrote, "Ek fauji ke rutbe se bada koi aur rutba nahi hota, Vardi ki shaan se badi koi aur shaan nahi hoti...Aur apne desh se bada koi dharam nahi hota. I salute the Indian Army, Navy & Air Force today on Independence Day."

