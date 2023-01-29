Sidharth Malhotra has a 'bold announcement to make'; Is it about his wedding with Kiara Advani?

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation coming his way for his solid performance in Mission Majnu. He recently celebrated the success of the film with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and the entire team in Mumbai. Amid his successful stint, Sidharth, on Sunday, took to social media and teased his fans about a 'bold announcement'. He shared that he has an announcement to make without revealing much. However, fans were quick to connect his post with his marriage with Kiara Advani. Sidharth Malhotra teases a 'bold announcement' amid wedding rumours with Kiara Advani

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a post. The text on the picture read, "I have a bold announcement to make!" Along with the picture, Sidharth wrote, "Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow!" Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen asking him if it was something to do with his wedding with rumoured ladylove Kiara. A fan wrote, "Marriage with Kiara plzz." Another fan commented, "Shaadi ki announcement." A fan also said that he might announce his wedding date. On the other hand, there were some fans who were not really happy. One of his female fans wrote, "Hope it's not about your wedding." Another fan wrote, "Ab shaadi matt announce kardena." Have a look:

Paparazzi ask Sidharth Malhotra 'bhai shaadi kab hai?' While attending the success bash of Mission Majnu, Sidharth was seen posing for the paparazzi. He was also seen interacting with them. Interestingly, a photographer asked Sidharth, "Bhai shaadi kab hai?" A blushing Sidharth simply said 'Mission Majnu', showed a thumbs-up sign and entered the venue. Have a look:

Details about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding It is reported that the rumoured couple is expected to tie the knot in February. The reports also claim that they have decided to opt for a low-key ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities are expected to kickstart in the first week of February. Sidharth and Kiara are yet to comment on the wedding reports. But their appearance at Manish Malhotra's house recently added extra fuel to the rumours.

ALSO READ: Fans ask Sidharth Malhotra to prep for his wedding with Kiara Advani as he wraps up Indian Police Force