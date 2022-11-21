Sidharth Malhotra has THIS to say about GF Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi's Govinda Naam Mera trailer

Ever since the first look of Govinda Naam Mera has been released, fans have been quite excited to see the trailer of the Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. As expected the trailer looks quite fun and indeed has already created a lot of hype. Well, Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif was all praise for her hubby and the trailer. She took to her Instagram handle to review the trailer and now Kiara’s Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra has taken to his Instagram handle to praise the trailer and the cast.

Sidharth Malhotra often makes sure to be there and cheer for his girlfriend Kiara Advani. After Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer was released, Sidharth took to his Instagram stories to share a poster of the film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Exciting cast and the intriguing plot looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys.” A couple of days before, Sidharth was even there to cheer for Kiara’s brother Mishaal who released his new song and supported him on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told Pinkvilla that the Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month and we have learnt that one of the luxurious properties that Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, it is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had got married. Source added, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Sidharth Malhotra work front

On the work front, Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force.