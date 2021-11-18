Sidharth Malhotra to headline Karan Johar's action franchise Yodha, to release on November 11, 2022; WATCH

Karan Johar, who recently created a buzz with his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, once again took the social media by a storm after he announced his first action franchise titled as Yodha. While he had earlier shared a teaser on social media about this ‘kick of drama’, Karan has now unveiled more details about this project. Taking to Instagram, the ace filmmaker has shared the first look teaser of the action drama which will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan shared the first look teaser of Yodha which shows Sidharth Malhotra as a commando (Yodha) who seems to be trying to save a crashing plane. He seems to be injured yet undeterred and determined to save the people on the plane. To note, the actioner will be helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and is said to have a knockout story. Announcing the big project, KJo wrote, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022”.

Take a look at Yodha first look teaser:

After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/mkoreC1yqz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 18, 2021

According to media reports, apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha will also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in the lead. While an official announcement about the same is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, this will mark the trio’s first project together.

