Sidharth Malhotra holds Kiara Advani’s hands tightly, poses, distribute sweets at Delhi airport; WATCH

It was finally Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ’s big day yesterday! The lovebirds got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their close friends and family on February 7. The Shershaah couple broke the internet after they dropped their first wedding pictures yesterday. But now after their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport, the newlyweds have stolen all the limelight with their traditional attire at the Delhi airport and now we got our hands on the video of the lovebirds sweet gesture for the media.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked breathtakingly gorgeous as they twinned in red traditional outfits. The couple who left from Jaisalmer in western outfits, landed in Delhi in proper red ethnic outfits. Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta that he paired over white pyjama and layered it with a nicely embroidered shawl around his neck. Kiara on the other hand looked pretty in a red salwar kameez with red netted dupatta. After posing for the media, the newlyweds distributed boxes of sweets to the media present there.

Sidharth Malhotra holds Kiara Advani’s hands

Sidharth Malhotra won the internet after the video of his first appearance with Kiara Advani after marriage at Jaisalmer airport came out. In the video, we could see the actor being extra protective for his wife. From opening the car door for her to protecting her from the crowd, Sid made sure his wife was safe. And now, after landing at Delhi airport, in the video we can see that he cannot let go of his Dulhania Kiara’s hands. The actor can be seen holding her hands tightly while posing for the paps.

Check out the video: