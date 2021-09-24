Sidharth Malhotra inaugurates first Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ special screening; See PICS

received rave reviews for his performance as the war hero, son of soil Captain Vikram Batra in the recently released Shershaah. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the leading part of Dimple Cheema. Sidharth took to Instagram and attended the first Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh with a special screening of Shershaah. He wrote in the caption, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur.”

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth spoke about being attached with the project long before Dharma Productions. He said, “The project came to me when I was shooting for A Gentleman, around 5 years back. Shabbir Boxwala had come to me with Captain Vikram Batra’s family. I met his father, mother, twin brother and even visited their house multiple times. A completely different production house was involved back then and we worked for about a year and half on the script with a different team. However, things were not culminating into something I was satisfied with.”

Further speaking about it Sidharth said, “It was very challenging to put everything in just two hours. I remember taking permission from Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother, Vishal Batra that if you allow me, I would love to get this film made in the best possible way and would want to take it to Dharma Productions because they bring in a sense of quality. At that time, Dharma had not signed any biopic and this snowballed into an interesting take by getting Sandeep Srivastava as the writer and through him, we got Vishnuvardhan ji as the director.”

