Sidharth Malhotra is all praise about Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer; Watch actor's reaction

Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer has become one of the blockbusters in cinema history. The movie which was released on July 21 is not only ruling the box office in India but also worldwide. Bollywood celebrities have been spotted entering cinema halls to enjoy the biographical thriller and one of them is Sidharth Malhotra. The actor finally watched the movie as he shared an epic reaction on his Instagram Stories on July 24.

Sidharth Malhotra is all praise about Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sidharth praised Oppenheimer. Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor went on caps for the caption as he wrote, "MASTERPIECE (fire emoji) #CHRISTOPHERNOLAN." Like others, the Shershaah actor also loved the film.

Have a look:

One day ago, Sidharth Malhotra and his wife-actress Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at a movie theatre in Delhi. They stepped out to watch a film together. For the movie date, Sidharth wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with dark blue denim cargo trousers. He completed his look with a pair of black sliders, socks, and a face mask.

On the other hand, Kiara opted for a white and pink casual outfit. She wore a white tank top and paired it with matching white trousers. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a face mask. Kiara carried a silver handbag too.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth was last seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force. The series is created by popular hitmaker Rohit Shetty. The actor will be next seen in Yodha. The upcoming action film is slated to release in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently basking in the success of her recently released romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. It features Kartik Aaryan in the male lead role. The film performed well at the box office. The actress is set to make her comeback in South cinema with Game Changer. The film stars Ram Charan and is helmed by famous filmmaker Shankar.

