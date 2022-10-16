Sidharth Malhotra is all praise for Alia Bhatt; Says 'Her ease and prep work is incredible'

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt started their careers with Karan Johar's 2012 film, Student of the Year, marking Varun Dhawan's debut in the industry. Later in 2016, the duo collaborated again for Shakun Batra's 2016 movie, Kapoor & Sons co-starring Fawad Khan. They also reportedly dated around the time they appeared in it, however, they called it off. In a recent interview, the Shershaah actor praised Alia and talked about the one thing he would like to learn from the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth said: “Alia is a fabulous performer, and where she makes you believe that it is all coming in very easily but she does her homework. I think her ease, her prep work [is incredible].” Sidharth and Alia never spoke about their relationship while dating, but they confirmed it after their split. In his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2019, Sidharth was asked about his equation with Alia following the break-up, and he replied, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven’t really met after it. It's civil. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history."

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt relationship

Sidharth is currently rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani whereas Alia tied the knot to Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, and is also expecting their first child together.

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

