Sidharth Malhotra is 'grateful' for 10 years in films; Gives shoutout to 'students' Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra has completed 10 years in the film industry today. The actor made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year, this also marked the debut of other two actors like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The romantic comedy also featured Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal. The second installment of the film was released in 2019 and it featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Just a while ago, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a post as he completed 10 years in Bollywood. The actor shared a montage video of all his movies including Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Ek Villain, and Shershaah among others. He captioned it: "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who’ve been rooting for me throughout the years. From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it’s been a joyful ride."

The Marjaavaan actor added: "Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me. Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt. Big love and respect to all."

Check it out: