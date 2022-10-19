Sidharth Malhotra is 'grateful' for 10 years in films; Gives shoutout to 'students' Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
Sidharth Malhotra shared a montage video on his social media celebrating 10 years in the film industry.
Sidharth Malhotra has completed 10 years in the film industry today. The actor made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year, this also marked the debut of other two actors like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The romantic comedy also featured Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal. The second installment of the film was released in 2019 and it featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria in the lead.
Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years
Just a while ago, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a post as he completed 10 years in Bollywood. The actor shared a montage video of all his movies including Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Ek Villain, and Shershaah among others. He captioned it: "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who’ve been rooting for me throughout the years. From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it’s been a joyful ride."
The Marjaavaan actor added: "Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me. Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt. Big love and respect to all."
Check it out:
Sidharth Malhotra's work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022. Next, Sidharth has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles, which is slated to release on 11 November. The action thriller film is directed by Sagar Ambre.
Apart from this, the Baar Baar Dekho actor also has Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller film, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
