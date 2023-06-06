Sidharth Malhotra is impressed by Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer; Says 'Can't wait to meet Katha'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in town. After dating each other for a while, the duo got married in February this year at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Since then, the love birds have been dishing out major couple goals with their mushy PDA. On Monday, the trailer of Kiara's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha was dropped and netizens were left mighty impressed. Even Sidharth couldn't stop praising his 'Ki' as he shared his reaction on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra gives a shoutout to Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer

Kiara has teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for the second time after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo has reunited for a musical love story. Their fans were elated to see the trailer and their beautiful chemistry. Sidharth was also left in awe of his gorgeous wife. He took to his Instagram story and gave a shoutout to Kiara and the entire team. He wrote, "Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can't wait to meet Katha, good luck to you and the team #SatyapremKiKatha @nadiadwalagrandson & @kartikaaryan" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Post the trailer was launched, Kartik and Kiara along with the entire team were seen arriving at Sajid Nadiadwala's house to celebrate the positive response to the trailer. Kiara and Kartik looked all things chic in their casual outfits.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently returned to Mumbai post spending time in Japan. The couple had the best time there. Recently, Sidharth shared his pictures from Japan while fulfilling his husband duties. He was seen carrying Kiara's shopping bags. Fans couldn't stop gushing over his adorable pictures.

Speaking of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is slated to hit theatres on June 29.

