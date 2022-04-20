Live
Sidharth Malhotra joins the Rohit Shetty cop universe, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary: LIVE updates
Sidharth Malhotra is creating a buzz as he is joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the filmmaker’s upcoming web series. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are celebrating their Sidharth Malhotra is creating a buzz as he is joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the filmmaker’s upcoming web series. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today. As the day catches its pace, we bring you all the live updates from B-Town.
Highlights
April 20, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Ajay Devgn sends birthday love to daughter Nysa
Ajay Devgn, who is quote active on social media, shared a beautiful pic of his daughter Nysa Devgn as she turned a year older today. In the caption, the Shivaay actor wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you".
April 20, 2022, 09:56 am IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 15 years of togetherness
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and are celebrating 15 years of togetherness today. For the uninitiated, Abhishek had proposed to his ladylove in a balcony of a hotel in New York after the premiere of their film Guru.
