Sidharth Malhotra, Karisma and Riteish shower birthday love on Tara Sutaria; Says ‘Have a super year ahead’

Today on the occasion of Tara Sutaria’s birthday, Sidharth Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor among others have wished the actress in the sweetest way possible. Check out the posts.

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has got a big reason to celebrate today. The diva is celebrating her 25th birthday and has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her family members and friends from the film industry. The birthday girl’s B-Town pals are leaving no stone unturned to make her birthday a memorable affair. Celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, her beau Adar Jain, Riteish Deshmukh, and ace designer Manish Malhora among others wished the actress on their respective social media handles.

Joining them, is Karisma Kapoor who gave the sweetest birthday shout out to Student of the Year 2 star. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a beautiful family picture that shows Tara along with her beau and family members. Alongside the picture, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress wrote, “Happy Birthday dear @tarasutaria.” While extending his wishes, Tara’s Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth posted a stunning picture with the birthday girl and wrote, Happy Birthday @tarasutaria. Have a super year ahead.” Riteish, on the other hand, posted a beautiful picture wherein he along with Sidharth and Tara can be seeing posing together. He captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday dear @tarasutaria - have a great day & a happy, heathy, successful year ahead. Much love.”

Check out the wishes for Tara Sutaria:

On a related note, the diva took a note of all the wishes she received on her special day and re-posted it with thank you messages on her social media. While responding to Riteish wish, she wrote, “Thank you so much dear Sir.. So happy to see your call and to receive your wishes today. Be well and safe.. Hope to see you soon.” Needless to say, the birthday girl is having a blast on her special day and is enjoying every bit of the day.

Credits :Instagram

