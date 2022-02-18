Sidharth Malhotra keeps it cool in a chic and simple athleisure as he gets papped; PICS

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra was spotted by the paparazzi this evening in the dream city of Mumbai. Sidharth will soon mark a decade since his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2012 movie Student of The Year, alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor has delivered some note-worthy acts in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, and the recently released Shershaah. Fans often swoon over his looks as and when his pictures hit social media. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the actor was papped in the city. Check out his pictures below.

Sidharth, who was papped in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai, was seen sporting a chic look as he donned athleisure wear for the day. The actor looked effortlessly handsome in a dark blue jumper, which he combined with a pair of black trousers. Sidharth wrapped up his look with a pair of black shoes and suave-looking glasses. He also wore a mouth mask, as per the Covid-19 safety precautions. The actor posed for pictures as the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah, where he essayed the role of martyred Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life for the country during the Kargil War of 1999. Sidharth’s performance received popular and critical acclaim alike. He now has Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

