Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to dhol beats; Receive grand welcome at actor’s Delhi house-VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, on 7th February. The lovebirds broke the Internet after they posted dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. A day later, they made their first appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport. They jetted off to Delhi, and were once again spotted at the Delhi airport yesterday, looking stunning in their twinning red ethnic attires. They greeted the media and were seen distributing boxes of sweets to them. Post that, they reached their Delhi house, and received a grand welcome! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance to the beats of dhol

A video that has surfaced on the Internet shows Sidharth and Kiara receiving a grand welcome with dhol beats as they arrived at Mission Majnu actor’s residence in Delhi. Sidharth and his bride Kiara danced their hearts out to the beats of dhol before entering their house. The house can be seen decorated with strings of fairy lights, and many people stood around the couple to welcome them. Check out the video below!

Kiara Advani’s griha pravesh at Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi home Yesterday, it was reported that Kiara Advani will have her griha pravesh at Sidharth’s Delhi home. Sidharth’s family will formally welcome Kiara at their family home. Meanwhile, the couple will host two grand receptions- one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. The wedding reception in Delhi is expected to take place today. Sidharth and Kiara will then jet off to Mumbai on 10th February, and they will host yet another reception for their friends in the film industry, on February 12.

