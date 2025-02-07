Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Anniversary: When actress shared she had THIS misconception about him; ‘He constantly likes to have…’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, and today, they’re celebrating their special day. As they mark their 2nd anniversary, let’s rewind to when Kiara once thought Sidharth was just a ‘pretty face’.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kiara Advani had once shared that she initially admired Sidharth Malhotra’s performances in films like Hasee Toh Phasee and Kapoor & Sons. However, after collaborating with him, she discovered a deeper, more intriguing side to his personality—one that he rarely reveals. She believes this hidden facet of him remains largely unexplored by those who haven't had the chance to work with him.

The actress further revealed that Sidharth is deeply committed to his craft on set. Unlike someone who simply lounges around between takes, he remains focused, often working closely with an acting coach.

She admitted that her initial impression of him was just of a good-looking actor, but his dedication and work ethic proved otherwise. She said, “I really thought he was just a pretty face before.”

In the same conversation, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his connection with Kiara Advani. He shared that their bond was built on a shared background, as both come from non-film families.

Reflecting on their similarities, he mentioned that their approach to work aligns closely. He also noted that if someone saw them traveling together, they wouldn’t immediately guess that they belonged to the film industry.

The power couple sealed their love in a beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023, officially starting their happily ever after. The couple, who fell in love while filming Shershaah, wowed everyone with their stunning wedding celebrations. They chose the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer for a grand destination wedding, inviting only close family and friends.

After exchanging vows, Sidharth and Kiara shared heartwarming pictures from the ceremony, captioning them, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking is done).”

On the work front, Kiara is currently busy filming War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, a highly anticipated addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Meanwhile, Sidharth has an exciting slate of projects, including VVAN – Force of the Forest under Balaji Telefilms and Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, produced by Maddock Films.