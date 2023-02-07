Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are married; Wikipedia updates newlyweds' relationship status

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! After remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the couple finally tied the knot today at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The lovebirds are yet to officially announce their wedding but the baaraat staff members revealed that the ceremony is over. Soon after the videos of them surfaced on social media, Sidharth and Kiara's relationship status on Wikipedia got updated.

Before Sidharth and Kiara drop official wedding pictures, Wikipedia updated their marital status online. Their names as each other's spouses have been added to their Wikipedia pages. Their fans can't stop gushing over them. They are now eagerly waiting to see pictures of them as husband and wife.

After the wedding ceremony wrapped up, Sidharth's ghodi and the staff members were seen exiting the Suryagarh Palace. In no time, they were surrounded by the media that is stationed outside the venue. They were quizzed about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding and their outfits. One of the members confirmed that they are married now. He also said that the newlyweds wore silver outfits for their D-day.

Reportedly, the ensembles were designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth and Kiara got married at Suryagarh Palace's Bawdi. It is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it. Celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Shabina Khan, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and others were seen attending the wedding. Reportedly, Shahid and Karan danced to Kaala Chashma at the Sangeet ceremony. Well, we really can't wait for the pictures and videos to come out on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. It was their first film together. The film garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Their magical chemistry left everyone mighty impressed. Their fans are now hoping to see them in another film soon.