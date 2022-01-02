Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani begin their New Year with another trip; Spotted at the airport; WATCH

The rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating has been going on for quite a long time now. Although the couple has never publicly spoken about this relationship their recent spotting at the airport before the new year celebration kind of made the speculation about them being a couple strong. They came back to Mumbai after ringing in the new year together and today morning the rumoured lovebirds have apparently jetted off for another vacation as they were again spotted making a stylish appearance at the airport.

In the video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra slaying in a white tee that he has paired with grey pants and an olive green jacket. He wore a black coloured mask to cover his face and sunglasses that looked classy. The actor got down from his car and posed for the paps. Meanwhile, Kiara looked sizzling in a white tee and light blue shorts. Even she left her hair open and wore sunglasses. The destination is not yet disclosed, but it seems like they are off to another vacation to spend some more quality time together.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will star Kartik Aaryan and Tabu along with Kiara in pivotal roles. Whereas, Sidharth will next be seen in Yodha and Thank God. The actor also has Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani off for New Year vacay; PHOTOS