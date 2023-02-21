Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani can’t stop blushing as paparazzi say ‘permanent booking hogayi hai’-VIDEO

After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a few years, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani were among those who attended the Jaisalmer wedding. The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. Now, this evening, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from their honeymoon. The couple couldn’t stop grinning as they made their way to the car together. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra grin happily as paparazzi say ‘permanent booking hogayi hai’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport, and they were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked pictures of them. In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, the paps are seen telling the couple, “permanent booking ho gayi hai,” and while Kiara and Sid didn’t reply, they looked up at each other, and were seen blushing and grinning from ear to ear. Kiara then said, “Thank you,” and the couple quickly made their way to the car. Kiara was seen wearing a white tank top with matching loose pants, and accessorized with golden heels, a matching crossbody bag, and a multi-coloured hairband. Sidharth wore a purple t-shirt with white pants, check out the video below!

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pictures Post their wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple posted a series of pictures from the ceremony, and wrote, ““Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and many other celebrities congratulated the newlyweds.

