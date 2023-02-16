Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani can't take their eyes off each other in UNSEEN wedding pics; Fans react

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love with each other on the sets of their first film, Shershaah. Since then, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps. On February 7, 2023, Bollywood's IT couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their close wedding was attended by their family members and friends from the industry. They made their relationship official by dropping their dreamy wedding pictures on social media. Since then, several unseen pictures and videos of the newlyweds have been going viral on the Internet. Today, a new set of pictures from their wedding have surfaced and they are all things beautiful. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look dreamy in unseen wedding pictures

In the unseen pictures, Sidharth and Kiara are seen enjoying their wedding rituals to the fullest. In the first picture, Sidharth is seen looking at his ladylove and he simply can't take his eyes off her while in the second and third pictures, the love birds are caught candidly while dancing together. The last picture shows Kiara beautifully looking at her husband during the wedding rituals. The duo is dishing out major couple goals! For their big day, Sidharth wore a golden sherwani while Kiara stunned in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Have a look:

Soon after the new pictures were shared on social media, fans were seen going gaga over them. A fan gave them a nickname, "Sid + Kiara = Siara." Another fan commented, "the way she looks at her omg." Others were also seen dropping heart and fire emojis for the couple. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai recently. Since they tied the knot in private, the couple decided to share the joy with their friends from the industry. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and others were seen gracing the reception. Even Captain Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra was seen marking his presence along with his family. His picture with Sidharth and Kiara made everyone emotional.

