Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate 1 year of Shershaah: To a story that touched hearts of India & beyond

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is one of the most popular Hindi films. It is based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War, directed by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi film debut, and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film premiered on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and received immense appreciation from the critics.

Today, on August 12th, Shershaah has completed one year of its release, and to mark this special occasion, Sidharth and Kiara shared a special video montage from the film on their social media handle. The Student Of The Year actor wrote: "One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!" Kiara, on the other hand, captioned it: "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!”"

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's post:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry in Shershaah was adored by all and now if reports are to be believed, the actors are also rumoured to be dating each other. Although neither of them has made their relationship public, fans feel that they are more than just friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress will feature next in Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film, RC 15. Whereas Kapoor & Sons actor will star in Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force.

