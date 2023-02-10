Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani drop their dreamy wedding video: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and others react

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been winning hearts with their wedding pictures. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding festivities began on February 5 and it was an intimate affair with only close friends and family present. The Shershaah couple looked lovely in their wedding attires and happiness was evident on their faces. But if you found that cute then wait till you watch their wedding video which the couple dropped this morning. We bet all the fans must be on cloud 9 after watching it, as it surely makes hearts burst with love. Their comments section is filled with a lot of Bollywood actors reactions to this beautiful video. Scroll down to have a look at them. Bollywood celebrities react to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding video

When Kiara Advani dropped this dreamy wedding video of her and Sidharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Sooo Lovly”. Karan Johar wrote, “This is awww of all awwws”. Ananya Panday wrote, “Toooooo sweeeet!!!!” with a lot of love-struck emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Uff! beautiful ki n Sid”, Mira Kapoor wrote, “So beautiful!!!”, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Awww”. Check out the comments:

Kiara Advani wanted her bridal entry song to be Ranjha The Wedding Filmer took to their Instagram handle to share the wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and also shared an interesting story behind Kiara wanting to walk on Ranjha from Shershaah. Sharing this video, The Wedding Filmer wrote, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

