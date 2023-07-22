Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy cute dinner date in Delhi; pics go VIRAL

Bollywood's 'oh so romantic' newly weds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never disappoint us when it comes to dishing out some cute couple goals. The lovebirds who delight netizens everytime they post mushy pictures with each other, Sidharth and Kiara are going viral on social media for their dinner date.

Sid and Kiara who walked the aisle together at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year, had apparently stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the capital city, Delhi. The photos from their dinner date surfaced on one of the many fan pages of the Mission Majnu star, Sidharth Malhotra. In the photos, Sid and Kiara can be seen posing with the restaurant staff.

In the now viral photos, while Sidharth is seen in a casual avatar, a simple white t-shirt and black bottoms, his beautiful better half, Kiara Advani can be seen in a chic yet comfy beige bottom wear, which appeared like a skirt, and a V-neck off-white vest like top.

Sidharth looked dapper as ever as he completed his casual look with a pair of brown shades. Kiara, who opted for a nude-make up look for the dinner date, accessorized her look with a few gold statement bracelets. She also carried a cute sea-green and beige sling bag.

As usual, the fans are going gaga over Sid and Kiara. They have flooded the comments sections with lovely comments and emojis. Reacting to Sidharth and Kiara's viral photos, a fan wrote, "They both look amazing together". "Most beautiful couple", another one commented. "A calm and beautiful couple..", wrote another user with a heart emoji. " #Sidkiara power couple", read another comment. "Sid is looking dashing", wrote one of Sidharth's fan with fire and heart-eye emoji. "Favorites", read one of the many comments.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Pushpa star, Rashmika Mandanna, will next be seen in Yodha, in which he will play a soldier again. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's highly-awaited web-series, Indian Police Force. Whereas, Kiara Advani who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan has Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer in her kitty.

