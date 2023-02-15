Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exude joy in UNSEEN PIC with designer Manish Malhotra from mehendi sundowner

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Pictures from their wedding ceremony were absolutely dreamlike! Post that, the couple gave us more glimpses of the ceremony as they shared a wedding video on Instagram. Fans were eagerly waiting to see pictures from Kiara and Sidharth’s pre-wedding festivities, and they are finally here! Sidharth and Kiara posted pictures from their mehendi ceremony yesterday, and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.” The lovely couple glowed in coordinated yellow and ivory ethnic ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra. If you, like us, can’t get enough of the beautiful pictures, we have something for you! Manish Malhotra shares a picture from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s mehendi sundowner

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram story to post a picture that shows him posing with Kiara and Sidharth during the mehendi ceremony. Kiara is seen standing in the middle, while Sidharth and Manish Malhotra pose on either side of the bride. Kiara and Sidharth radiated joy and were seen flashing bright smiles for the lovely picture. It gives us a closer look at the groom and bride’s outfits and jewellery for the mehendi function. “The Fun Mehendi,” wrote Manish Malhotra while sharing the picture.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra opt for Manish Malhotra ensembles for mehendi Kiara Advani exuded regal elegance in an ivory chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra. The lehenga had gold borders, and a pearl-beaded blouse, and she paired it with a golden netted sheer yellow dupatta that featured hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and pearls. Kiara was seen wearing a statement polki choker-style necklace, and another heavy haar, with matching earrings. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked handsome in a mustard kurta pajama, paired with a multi-coloured Kashmiri shawl that added contrast to the look.



