Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exude royalty; Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more arrive in style for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra organized the grand Diwali bash this year on November 5. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the event such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, veteran actress Rekha, Disha Patani, and others. Let's have a quick look at the celebrities.

Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Diwali party of Manish Malhotra serving major couple goals. Rekha, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others strutted in style as they arrived for the grand Diwali party.

For the party, Kiara wore a gorgeous multi-color lehenga set. She accessorized with heavy jewelry and let her hair open. On the other hand, Sidharth complemented his wife's look and donned a black floral sherwani.

Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a three-colored glittery saree. She went for minimal makeup.

Veteran actress Rekha mesmerized with her evergreen beauty. Disha Patani chose a nude-colored saree. Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor set the Diwali mood as she opted for a golden color saree.

Shahid Kapoor attended the Diwali party with his lovely wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

