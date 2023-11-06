Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exude royalty; Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more arrive in style for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others graced the Diwali party organized by Manish Malhotra. Check it out!

Written by Arpita Sarkar Updated on Nov 06, 2023   |  12:53 AM IST  |  7K
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani exude royalty; Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and more arrive in style for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Image Credit: APH Images, Pinkvilla Instagram

Key Highlight

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra organized the grand Diwali bash this year on November 5. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the event such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, veteran actress Rekha, Disha Patani, and others. Let's have a quick look at the celebrities.

Bollywood celebrities attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2023 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Diwali party of Manish Malhotra serving major couple goals. Rekha, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others strutted in style as they arrived for the grand Diwali party.  

For the party, Kiara wore a gorgeous multi-color lehenga set. She accessorized with heavy jewelry and let her hair open. On the other hand, Sidharth complemented his wife's look and donned a black floral sherwani. 

Take a look: 

APH Images

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a three-colored glittery saree. She went for minimal makeup. 

Veteran actress Rekha mesmerized with her evergreen beauty. Disha Patani chose a nude-colored saree. Have a look: 

Sonam Kapoor set the Diwali mood as she opted for a golden color saree.

Shahid Kapoor attended the Diwali party with his lovely wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli aces Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose; dances to wife Anushka Sharma's Ainvayi Ainvayi

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar
Arpita Sarkar
Writer

Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: APH Images, Pinkvilla Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!