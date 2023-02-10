Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani give paps a miss at Delhi reception; Wedding film right sold to THIS OTT giant?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani didn’t pose for the shutterbugs at their wedding reception in Delhi. As per reports, they have sold their wedding film rights to an OTT platform!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, in the presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soon after their wedding, the newlyweds posted a few pictures from their wedding, and it broke the Internet. A day after their wedding, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife as they were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport. They jetted off to Delhi, and received a grand welcome at Sidharth’s Delhi home. The Shershaah couple hosted a reception in Delhi last night, on February 9. While fans waited for pictures of the couple, Sidharth and Kiara did not come out to pose for the paparazzi. Now, if reports are to be believed, the couple has sold their wedding film rights to an OTT platform!
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani sell wedding film rights to this OTT platform?
According to a report in Zoom, Sidharth and Kiara did not pose for the paparazzi at their Delhi reception last night as they have sold their wedding rights to the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The report states that Sidharth and Kiara entered through the back door at their reception venue, giving the paparazzi a miss, and that their team will be doing all the pap work.
Rumours of Sidharth and Kiara selling their wedding film rights to Prime Video had surfaced on the Internet even before Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot. Ahead of their wedding, Amazon Prime Video shared a picture of the Shershaah couple with the caption, “forts are breathtakingly beautiful tho… just saying,” giving rise to speculations that the couple has sold wedding film rights to the digital platform.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures
On February 7, after tying the knot in Suryagarh, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures from their wedding. While Kiara was seen looking breathtaking in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, Sidharth looked dapper in a metallic golden sherwani. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” they captioned the post.
The couple will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12 for their friends from the industry.
