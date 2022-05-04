Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani greet each other at Arpita Khan-Aayush’s Eid bash amid breakup rumours; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were clicked at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash tonight. The who’s who of B’Town were seen attending Arpita and Aayush’s grand party that they have hosted on behalf of Salman Khan. Among many others, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth and Kiara were papped too. The actors were seen greeting each other day after reports of their break up started doing the rounds.

Kiara Advani looked enchanting in an indo-western outfit that she donned for the night. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress was seen wearing a three-piece co-ord set featuring a white crop top with a plunging neckline, a pair of matching trousers, and a shrug. She wore her hair down as she styled them in soft waves. Kiara kept her makeup glamourous yet fresh for the event and wrapped up the look with a white choker. She smiled and posed for pictures, as the paparazzi clicked her.

Sidharth Malhotra too dressed up in his fashionable best. The Shershaah actor donned a stylish black kurta with white patterns on it. Sidharth and Kiara acknowledged and smiled warmly at each other, as they walked inside.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s video from Arpita-Aayush’s Eid bash:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu, Thank God, Yodha, and Indian Air Force in the pipeline. Talking about Kiara, the actress will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also reportedly has an untitled romantic film alongside Kartik Aaryan.

