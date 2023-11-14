Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani hand in hand Mumbai return post Delhi Diwali bash; WATCH

Bollywood's 'IT' couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at Delhi airport as they finally return back to Mumbai post celebrating Diwali. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the lovely couple, started a new phase in their lives earlier this year when they got married. The pair recently enjoyed their first Diwali celebration, and the festivities took place in Delhi surrounded by the love of their friends and family. Now, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport as they return back to Mumbai. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at Delhi Airport

Today on November 14, lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Delhi airport together as they finally return back to Mumbai post celebrating Diwali at their Delhi residence with family and friends. 

The couple were seen holding each other’s hands and walking towards the security check. Sidharth wore a white colored jacket over a white T-Shirt paired with gray colored pants and white and red colored shoes. Kiara on the other hand wore a vermilion colored coat over a beige colored top paired with blue jeans and white shoes. The actress carried a bag and opted for a minimal makeup look. 

HAVE A LOOK: 

