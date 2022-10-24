Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani look cheerful and radiant in PICS from Karan Johar’s Diwali pooja
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani beamed with joy as they posed with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta in pictures from Diwali Pooja at Dharma office.
In the last few days, we saw various celebrities attend lavish Diwali parties hosted by Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the star-studded bashes and parties, and served looks in their gorgeous traditional ensembles. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Karan Johar hosted a Diwali Pooja at the Dharma office, and it was attended by several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.
Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja
Pictures from Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja at Dharma Office have surfaced on social media. While each celebrity looks stunning, it is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures together that have garnered the most attention. Sidharth and Kiara, who were seen in the 2021 film Shershaah, are reportedly dating each other for a while now. While neither one of them has confirmed this, Kiara and Sidharth are often spotted together at various events and parties. In pictures from last night’s Diwali Pooja, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen posing together along with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta. The joy on their faces is absolutely unmissable!
Kiara Advani’s Diwali post
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from last night’s Diwali celebration at the Dharma office. Two of the pictures show Kiara posing in between Sidharth and Karan, and the happiness on their faces is quite evident. Kiara looked stunning in a yellow sharara set, while Sidharth looked handsome in a royal blue ethnic kurta and white pajamas. Meanwhile, Karan Johar opted for a printed pink kurta and pajama, while Apoorva Mehta was seen in an all-white outfit. Kiara also shared snaps from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, and she can be seen posing with Karisma Kapoor in one of the pictures. Check out her post below.
Other celebrities who attended Diwali Pooja at Dharma office
Apart from Kiara and Sidharth, many other celebrities attended the Diwali Pooja at Dharma office. Pictures shared by Apoorva Mehta on Instagram show Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Lakshya Lalwani, Gurfateh Pirzada, and many others in attendance. Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi also opted for matching pink outfits and posed with their father for a cute picture. Check out some more pictures below.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were also spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a navy blue kurta and pajama, paired with an embroidered jacket. Kiara looked stunning in a shimmer saree as she made her entry to Manish Malhotra's party, a little while after Sidharth Malhotra arrived.
