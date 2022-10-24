Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani look cheerful and radiant in PICS from Karan Johar’s Diwali pooja

In the last few days, we saw various celebrities attend lavish Diwali parties hosted by Manish Malhotra , Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the star-studded bashes and parties, and served looks in their gorgeous traditional ensembles. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Karan Johar hosted a Diwali Pooja at the Dharma office, and it was attended by several Bollywood actors such as Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani , Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

Pictures from Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja at Dharma Office have surfaced on social media. While each celebrity looks stunning, it is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures together that have garnered the most attention. Sidharth and Kiara, who were seen in the 2021 film Shershaah, are reportedly dating each other for a while now. While neither one of them has confirmed this, Kiara and Sidharth are often spotted together at various events and parties. In pictures from last night’s Diwali Pooja, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen posing together along with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta. The joy on their faces is absolutely unmissable!

Kiara Advani’s Diwali post

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from last night’s Diwali celebration at the Dharma office. Two of the pictures show Kiara posing in between Sidharth and Karan, and the happiness on their faces is quite evident. Kiara looked stunning in a yellow sharara set, while Sidharth looked handsome in a royal blue ethnic kurta and white pajamas. Meanwhile, Karan Johar opted for a printed pink kurta and pajama, while Apoorva Mehta was seen in an all-white outfit. Kiara also shared snaps from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, and she can be seen posing with Karisma Kapoor in one of the pictures. Check out her post below.