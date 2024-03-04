Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani look like a dream couple in new PICS; thank Ambani family for 'memorable time'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing to get married in July. Before their wedding, they held a three-day pre-wedding celebration that attracted a lot of attention. Many Bollywood stars came together for the event, and many photos and videos were also shared on social media. The grand event concluded on March 3 on a musical note and post that many celebs flew back to Mumbai and among them were Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as well. Now, the couple has shared new pictures from the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look stunning in ethnic attire

Today, on March 4, popular bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram handles to make a collaborative post and shared a few pictures of themselves from Anant Ambani and radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala, posing in ethnic outfits and looked absolutely stunning. Kiara donned a pastel colored saree paired with a sequined blouse and Sidhatrth on the other hand complemented her with a white colored embroidered kurta paired with pajamas.

Sharing the post, they penned a heartfelt note thanking the Ambani family for a “memorable time” in Jamnagar as they attended the grand event. They wrote, “A warm and exciting weekend of celebrating love. Thank you to the Ambani family for the most memorable time in Jamnagar to celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s forever,” and added a red heart emoji and a hug emoji.

TAKE A LOOK: