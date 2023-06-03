Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make for a glam couple, pose with a fan post Friday night dinner date; PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two got married on February 7th in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and since then have been dishing out couple goals. Be it their social media posts for each other or their appearance together at events, everything is making fans go gaga over them. Well, the lovebirds, who have recently returned back from their Japan vacation seemed to have been enjoying their Friday night together with friends. A picture of them posing with a fan at a restaurant is going viral. Scroll down to see the image.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai

The popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posing with a fan at a restaurant in Mumbai. In the picture, we can see the Student Of The Year actor wearing a denim shirt that he paired with oversized grey pants. Kiara, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in shiny Pink coloured shorts that she paired with the same coloured blazer. The actress completed her look with open hair and high heels and looked flawless in nude makeup. Indeed Kiara and Sidharth make for a beautiful couple.

Check it out:

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani has an exciting line-up of films ahead. She will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both of them will be reuniting after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first song from the film was just released and it has already created a lot of hype. Apart from this, she has Pan-India film RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. She wrapped up the shoot ahead of her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sidharth Malhotra dishes out husband goals as he carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags during Japan vacay