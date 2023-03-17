Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make for a gorgeous couple at Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two tied the knot last month on February 7th at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They got hitched in the presence of close friends and family and had a week-long celebration. Well, it is always a visual delight to see the star couple together and last night they served couple goals as they posed for the paparazzi after they stepped out post Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose at Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash

Last night there was a big birthday celebration at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow. Shweta Bachchan turned a year older yesterday and held a big bash. A lot of celebrities attended the party and indeed it was a glamorous night. But the newlyweds Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed all the limelight after they stepped out together post the bash. Kiara looked gorgeous in a bodycon dress and Siddharth Malhotra looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants.

Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Siddharth Malhotra recently came back from Thailand after completing his project. He was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the film was praised a lot. Apart from this, he will be reuniting with his mentor Karan Johar for Yodha which will also star Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before getting married.

