Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make for a happy couple in UNSEEN PICS with guests from their grand wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ’s wedding pictures have taken social media by storm! The Shershaah couple got married on February 7, 2023, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Post tying the knot, the couple shared a few pictures from their grand, lavish wedding ceremony, and the pictures broke the Internet! Now, a few pictures unseen pictures from Kiara and Sidharth’s Jaisalmer wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media, and they show Sidharth and Kiara happily posing with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and other guests.

The pictures that are now going viral on social media show Sidharth and Kiara looking stunning. They are seen posing for pictures with the guests. Next to the couple, is Manish Malhotra, who designed the Shershaah couple’s wedding ensembles. Kiara looks beautiful in an ombre pink lehenga with intricate embroidery over it. Meanwhile, Sidharth looks handome in a metallic gold sherwani. Manish Malhotra is seen next to the couple in a navy blue ethnic kurta, white pajamas and a pink shawl. The backdrop of the pictures shows the beautiful decor, and the multifoil arches add a royal vibe to the wedding pictures.