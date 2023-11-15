Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani meet football maestro David Beckham during India vs NZ semi-final; see PICS

Particularly in India, there is no better combination than that of cricket and Bollywood. Today, the highly anticipated semi-final match’s fervor between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium attracted several Bollywood celebs to witness it live. Amongst others, the IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also reached the stadium to cheer up the Indian team where they united with the football maestro David Beckham.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani bond over India vs New Zealand match with David Beckham

On November 15, the semi-final match between India vs New Zealand in the ongoing Cricket World Cup has already generated quite a buzz on social media. Amongst several pictures and videos ruling the internet, a few photos featuring the power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the stadium enjoying the live match alongside football maestro David Beckham went viral instantly.

In the videos and pictures that surfaced online, the trio was spotted sitting together and having conversation during the game.

In addition to this, amongst others, Anushka Sharma the biggest cheerleader of her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli was also present to witness the match. One of the videos which has got the fans drooling over the couple is the Sultan actress blowing kisses as Virat hit a record-breaking century, surpassing legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Furthermore, several other Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Kunal Kemmu amongst others were also spotted at the stadium.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's professional front

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for his next collaboration with Dharma Productions in Yodha. The much-awaited project also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

On November 7, the makers of Yodha unveiled two striking new posters showcasing Sidharth in a raw and rugged demeanor. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film will be released on March 15, 2024.

In addition to this, the actor will also be seen in Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series Indian Police Force, helmed by hit-maker Rohit Shetty.

