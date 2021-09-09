Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pay tribute to real 'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

The inspiring story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra was brought to life on screen by actor in Shershaah. Today, the nation is remembering the braveheart Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary and joining them, Sidharth also penned a heartfelt tribute to the real 'Shershaah'. Not just Sidharth, even Kiara Advani, who was seen as Dimple Cheema in the film, remembered the Param Vir Chakra awardee on his birth anniversary. Captain Vikram Batra had laid down his life for the nation during the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth remembered the real 'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary. He penned a note and wrote, "Dear Shershaah,They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...In your loving memory, Jai Hind." Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram handle and shared a post to pay tribute to the fallen Kargil Hero.

Remembering our real life hero, the one and only Shershaah whose journey has left an entire nation and world-inspired! Legends Live on.

Take a look:

Shershaah starring Sidharth and Kiara released on Amazon Prime last month and managed to break several records. It received a lot of love from celebs and viewers across the world. Not just this, the songs Ranjha, Raatan Lambiyaan and Mann Bhareya 2.0 also broke several records across the world and are still trending on the song charts. The film was helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

